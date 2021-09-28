DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is accused of threatening to kill two women with a hammer after entering a vehicle they were in.
This happened Monday in Decatur, police said, when the two women pulled a van into a driveway and another vehicle pulled up behind them. Robert L. Paul, 42, is accused of entering the van, which had the sliding door open, and yelling at them about money he claimed was stolen from him.
A sworn affidavit said Paul wrapped an arm around the throat of one of the women and tried to choke her. He pulled so hard, the document said, that the upper part of her body was pulled into the back seat with her legs still in the front passenger seat.
The woman in the driver's seat began driving the vehicle as the door was still open with the hope Paul would fall out of the open door, police said.
Paul is accused of screaming death threats and allegedly grabbing a hammer, then placing the head of the hammer on the sides of the heads of the women and threatening to hit them and kill them with it.
At one point, police said Paul hit the inside of the windshield of the vehicle, causing it to crack.
The women drove to a residence and ran to safety after parking, with at least one of them entering the residence.
Paul was arrested after 5 p.m. Monday. He faces a preliminary charge of unlawful vehicular invasion in Macon County.
Bail for Paul has been set at $50,000.
