DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man is charged with murder after police say he called 911 and confessed to killing his wife.
Police arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Dwight Drive, around 4 a.m. Thursday morning and found a 64-year-old female deceased with multiple stab wounds inside.
Officers arrested Gary S. Russell, 52, for First Degree Murder.
After further investigation, detectives learned Russell and the victim were previously married but were still residing together.
Macon County court records show a Certificate Of Dissolution Of Marriage between the victim and Russell was filed on June 6, 2023.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).
