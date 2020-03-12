DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender was arrested for possessing child pornography through fake Facebook accounts, Decatur police said.
In December 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed Decatur police that someone in the city was using Gmail and Facebook to possess and distribute child pornography. An investigation led officers to discover the involvement of 27-year-old Tyler D. Jeffrey, sworn statements said.
Police said Jeffrey, who is a registered offender with the Decatur Police Department, had failed to register Facebook profiles under the names “Ashley Smith” and “Cory Banks”, along with email addresses associated with those names. Statements said these Facebook accounts were found to be involved in distributing child pornography.
Illinois law requires registered offenders to register email address and all new or changed internet communication identities with law enforcement.
According to the documents, Facebook turned over to law enforcement eight pictures showing children between the ages of two and 14 years old involved in sexual acts. Police said they had learned five pictures containing child pornography had been distributed through Gmail.
Authorities arrested Jeffrey at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Decatur. He faces preliminary charges of violation of the sex offender registration act and possession of child pornography.
His bail is set at $100,000 in Macon County.