DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man tried to kill a Decatur police detective after a chase led to a traffic stop, a sworn affidavit said.
This happened Thursday as members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit conducted surveillance in the area of Wabash Crossing. At that time, a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen moving eastbound in the 700 block of East Condit St. at a high rate of speed when the speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said.
According to the affidavit, detectives began following the vehicle as it moved through multiple streets and at one point entered and exited a McDonald's parking lot. Officers said the driver would "rapidly accelerate and make turns."
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1200 block of E. Prairie Ave. They said they approached the passenger side and saw the only occupant, 25-year-old Andre D. Cross, in the car. Officers said Cross was ordered to shut the vehicle off and did so as police approached, but was then seen grabbing the steering wheel with one hand while reaching toward his lap with the other.
Police said Cross was asked to take the keys out of the ignition and ignored officers, then turned the vehicle back on and put it in drive. A detective left the passenger seat of an unmarked police vehicle in front of Cross and tried to use spike strips to keep him from fleeing. Cross is accused of then accelerating directly at the detective, who had to jump over the Impala to avoid being hit.
Cross hit the front passenger door of the unmarked police vehicle with the Impala, the affidavit said.
Police said the Impala then fled and ignored traffic lights, reaching speeds of about 90 miles per hour. This pursuit lasted about 15 minutes before Cross stopped in the 700 block of E. Leafland Ave. and rand to the 700 block of E. Condit St. He was arrested in the north alley in this area.
In the pursuit, police said Cross traveled southbound in the west alley of the 1400 block of N. Edward St. An officer and their K-9 partner found a handgun in the backyard of an address in the area. Officers said the gun was a 9 mm Glock 17 handgun with a mostly loaded magazine. The gun had a sear installed, which police said gave it full-auto firing capabilities.
After his arrest, the affidavit said Cross told authorities he ran because he was scared.
Cross faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police and armed violence, among others. His bail is set at $1 million in Macon County.
Cross has a robbery conviction on his record out of Cook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.