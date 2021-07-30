DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot Friday afternoon in Decatur, police said.
At 12:50 p.m., officers were detailed to 1100 E. Condit St. for shots fired. A short time later, a 24-year-old man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
The wounds are non-life-threatening.
Detectives are investigating the shooting.
