DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the leg in Decatur Thursday, police said.
Police said they were called at 4:25 p.m. to the 1400 block of Wellington Way. They said a 29-year-old man had been shot.
He showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His wound is not considered to be life-threatening.
The victim is uncooperative with police. There is no suspect info or any other information available.
