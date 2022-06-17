DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teen is facing 17 charges of child pornography.
Tyler J. Davis, 19, of Decatur, formerly of Shelbyville, faces 15 counts of dissemination of child pornography, alleging the dissemination of films, videotapes, or other moving depictions of child pornography involving children under the age of 13 and one count involving a child under the age of 18.
The 15 counts alleging Dissemination are Class X felonies with mandatory prison sentences, ranging from six to 30 years, mandatory supervised release of three years to life, lifetime registration as a sexual predator, and a max fine of $100,000.
All 17 charges are alleged to have occured on September 10, 2021.
Davis was arrested on June 16. Bond is set at $250,000.
The case was investigated by ISP, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Mattoon Police Department.
Davis will appear in court on June 22 at 10:30 a.m.
