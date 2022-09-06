DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to beating the woman, according to a sworn statement released Monday.
The sworn statement said police were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital at about 5:28 p.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence case.
Officers found that the injured woman suffered massive swelling to her head, a fractured right eye socket and bleeding from her right ear.
The woman was intubated, the sworn statement said, and diagnosed with severe facial fractures. Police on described her condition as critical.
According to the sworn statement, a family member said Saucedo-Nava helped the woman out to her car after the beating. She told police that he spit on the woman and flipped them off before they drove to the hospital.
Officers later executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of North Hill and found Saucedo-Nava. The sworn statement said officers found obvious signs of blood spatter in his bedroom.
Police said Saucedo-Nava admitted to becoming angry with the woman and punching her in the face eight times before kicking her in the face while wearing shoes.
Saucedo-Nava remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday. He must pay ten percent of $1 million in order to be released from custody.
