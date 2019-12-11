STOW, Mass. (WAND) – A police department is trying to bring the holiday cheer with a video that’s quickly gone viral.
Over the weekend the Stow Police Department in Massachusetts shared the video of four departments putting on a lighting display set to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo."
According to the Stow Police Department, the "videos and pictures of the Stow Police cruisers where taken with the different lights activated. Then edited to add to the music. So those are the real lights of the police cruisers."
The video has over 1.5 million views.