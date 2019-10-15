MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WAND) - A former Disney Cruise Line employee is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy in the children's center on board a cruise ship.
Oliver Lovatt, 24, was working as a youth entertainment host on the Disney Magic.
The child told police he was playing inside the Oceaneer Kids Lab on the ship on April 28 around 10:30 p.m. when Lovatt molested him.
He said during a game that involved getting blindfolded and spun around several times, Lovatt "fondled the victim's [private parts] outside of the clothing," the arrest report stated.
Later, during another game, police said Lovatt was sitting next to the victim and moved his hand toward him.
"The victim, in fear the defendant would fondle his [private parts] again, proceeded to cover his genital area," according to the arrest report. Lovatt "proceeded to place his hand over the victim's hand, attempting to fondle his [private parts] again."
Police said surveillance video inside the children's center captured both incidents.
Lovatt confessed and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation.
A spokesperson for Disney released this statement about the arrest:
"We have zero tolerance for this type of unacceptable behavior. When we became aware of the allegation, it was reported to law enforcement and the crew member was removed from duty permanently."