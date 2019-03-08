LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a distracted driver hit a curb before landing upside-down on a school playground.
The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. at Northwest Elementary School. Officers say the driver was distracted by something in their car before losing control and striking the curb.
The crash forced law enforcement to close North College Street. That road is back open Friday night.
Three minors in the car were transported to a hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries to anyone at the school.