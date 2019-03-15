WARNING: Readers might find the content of this story to be disturbing.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found a dog bleeding in a bathtub with a rope around its neck.
Sworn statements say police received a tip about someone trying to kill a dog. They came to a house in the 1600 block of N. College St. and talked with Dalton Skinner, 21, when he answered the door. Officers say Skinner was shaking and had drying blood on his hands.
According to statements, police went to a bathroom in the house and found a pit bull in bathtub filled with urine and droplets of blood. Officers say the dog had a small rope tightly wrapped around its neck with a folded up and blood-soaked paper towel at the top of the neck. They say the animal had a hole in the top of its head and had its right eye swollen shut.
Police say Skinner claimed he “smacked” both his mother’s dog and the pit bull, causing the animal to bleed, then tied the rope around the dog’s neck to stop the blood.
Skinner faces an aggravated cruelty to animals charge. His bond is set at $10,000 in Macon County.
Police say the dog was removed from the home so that it could be treated for injuries.