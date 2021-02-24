EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who hit the side of a freight train Wednesday morning in Effingham has died.
Effingham police said they and the city's fire department responded at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday to a crash at the Evergreen Avenue railroad crossing at Route 45 in Effingham. They said they found a 1991 Lexus had hit the side of a train, which was moving northbound when the crash happened. The eastbound Lexus came to a rest on the northwest side of the crossing in the ravine following the crash.
The Lexus driver, 67-year-od Ernest L. Rich, died in the crash. He was the only person in the vehicle.
Police said the victim's family informed authorities he had just dropped off his two grandchildren at school and was heading home when the crash occurred.
A preliminary investigation by Effingham police, the Effingham County Coroner's Office and the Canadian National Railroad found crossing lights and gates were working when the crash happened. The conductor and engineer were not hurt.
A witness said they were eastbound at Evergreen and stopped for the train. They advised Rich drove past on the left, went into the wrong lane and hit the side of the train.
The coroner's office moved Rich to the HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital morgue and notified his next of kin. Toxicology results are pending.
The Effingham County Coroner's Office, Effingham police and CN Railroad leaders are continuing to investigate.
