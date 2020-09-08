DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash in Decatur Saturday led to a mother, who police said was intoxicated, being arrested and a newborn baby being put into DCFS custody.
Police were called to 21st and Cantrell for a crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
Hannah Boles was found in the back seat of that vehicle holding her 2-week-old infant.
Police said she was extremely intoxicated and refused to identify the driver.
Officers said she became belligerent when paramedics tried to give the baby medical treatment. Police said they took protective custody of the infant, because Boles was intoxicated and very nearly dropped the baby.
When the officers took protective custody of the infant, they said Boles became irate and tried repeatedly to get past the officers to the infant.
DPD said she slapped one of the officers who was barring her from getting to the infant.
She was then taken into custody and had to be carried to a squad car, because she refused to walk.
Once inside the squad car, police said she continuously kicked the window.
The infant was turned over to the custody of DCFS.
Boles was booked for Endangering the Life and Health of a Child and Aggravated Battery to Police.
