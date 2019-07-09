DIXON, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of having her kids ride in an empty pool on top of her SUV faces charges.
Dixon officers said they pulled the woman over at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 2 near Palmyra Road after a concerned citizen saw the kids on the car. WREX reported the car was an Audi Q5.
Officers arrested Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, who they said was driving the car. According to the station, police said Yeager was having her daughters ride on the pool to hold it down after she drove into town to inflate it at a friend’s house.
Yeager is charged with two endangering the life or health of a child counts, along with two charges of reckless conduct and a fifth for failure to secure a passenger between 8 and 16. WREX reports she posted bond and is out of custody Tuesday night.