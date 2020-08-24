SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with hitting a 7-year-old who was riding his bicycle and then leaving the scene of the crash.
The child was hit Friday just before 11 a.m. near the Palisades subdivision in the 2800 block of Hilltop Rd. He had cuts and scrapes all over his body. The child was treated at the hospital and released.
Police were able to use security video for the area to get information on the suspect vehicle and then find the suspect, himself.
Officers said Bernard Fokum-Dinga, 62, confessed to being the driver that hit the boy.
He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death (a Class A misdemeanor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.