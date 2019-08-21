DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A pickup truck pushed a car into a third in a Decatur crash, police said.
A 42-year-old man driving a Ram truck was eastbound on King Street Wednesday afternoon when he disobeyed a stop sign, according to officers, and hit a 2016 Ford that was northbound on Oakland Avenue. The Ford was pushed into a 2013 Lincoln that was headed westbound on King.
The crash slowed down traffic in the area at the time. Police responded at 3:18 p.m. and were still in the area at 4:30 p.m.
Officers said medical responders checked the driver of the Ford at the scene. There were no other injuries.
Police said they cited the Ram driver for disobeying a stop sign. They also cited the Lincoln driver for driving with a suspended license.