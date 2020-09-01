DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A vehicle rolled in a Decatur crash involving three cars, police said.
Officers said they responded at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday to the area of MacArthur Road and Pershing Road. They said the crash happened when the driver of a Lincoln SUV ran a red light while heading westbound on Pershing and collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier that was trying to turn north to MacArthur.
The Lincoln rolled three times and rolled on top of a Nissan Altima that was stopped at a traffic light located southbound on MacArthur.
The 37-year-old Lincoln driver suffered shoulder and arm injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said. The 82-year-old Chevy driver was bruised by a seat belt and went to the hospital. The Nissan driver was not hurt.
Authorities said they cited the Lincoln driver for disobeying a traffic control device.
The area of the crash has been reopened. Officers were working on the scene for about one hour.
