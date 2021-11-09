DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the upper body before crashing his vehicle into a car in Decatur, police said.
Officers said the 34-year-old victim was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger. After the shooting, the Challenger crashed into a Ford Explorer. Both vehicles were northbound on Water Street at Mound Road.
Authorities said a 34-year-old mother was driving the Explorer and had two children at ages 6 and 9 in the vehicle with her. All of them, along with the shooting victim, went to a local hospital for treatment.
Police did not have any specific information to provide about the condition of the shooting victim.
Officers are seeking a suspect vehicle that could be a grey van.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.