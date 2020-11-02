DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in Decatur Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E. Hickory for a shots fired call. When they were there, they learned a 27-year-old shooting victim had arrived at St. Mary's.
The victim had a gunshot wound to his neck. He is expected to be ok.
The victim said he was driving on Lowber when someone standing on a front porch of a home at Hickory and Lower started firing at the vehicle.
The vehicle was struck numerous times, and the victim was shot.
Police canvassed the area. They found shell casings on the front porch of 1267 E. Hickory.
A search warrant was obtained for the house. No one was inside.
More shell casings, cocaine, and ammunition were found inside the home.
Police said this is the same house where a huge crowd gathered in May after an officer chased someone into the house.
On Aug. 23, police said someone was standing on the front porch of the home and fired shots at a passing vehicle, striking it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.