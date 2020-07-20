DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver turned himself in after hitting a cyclist in Decatur, police said.
At 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Decatur police responded to 44th Street and East Maryland Street for a report of a crash in which a cyclist was injured. The person went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Sworn statements said Arron L. Mudd, 36, was the driver of a black Nissan Altima at the time of the crash. Police said he turned eastbound onto Maryland from 44th Street and "did not see or realize" a cyclist was moving westbound toward him.
Mudd told authorities he was in his lane while the cyclist was in the middle of the road, per statements. He said he did not have time to swerve out of the way and hit the bicyclist with the driver's side corner of the Nissan.
The cyclist went over their handle bars and hit the windshield of the car, then rolled off the vehicle and onto the pavement, police said.
Officers said the suspect reported panicking and driving away from the crash scene before abandoning the Nissan in the rail yard in the the 3000 block of E. Locust St. He later felt bad about the situation and turned himself in at the Decatur Police Department, statements said.
Mudd never made an attempt to contact Decatur police about the crash in the time the report came in to before he turned himself in, authorities said.
The suspect is charged with leaving the scene.
