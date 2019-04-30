SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is hospitalized after a vehicle vs. train crash in Sangamon County.
Police say a pick-up truck driver approached tracks Tuesday afternoon as a train was passing through along Cockrell Lane near Mathers Road. That driver couldn't slow down in time to avoid hitting a car in front of them, officers say, then swerved out of the way before clipping the back of that car and scraping the side of the train.
The truck driver, a man in his 30s, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Police say a woman in her 60s was driving the other car.
The crash remains under investigation Tuesday night.