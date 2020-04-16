RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A car heavily damaged a Rantoul house after striking it early Thursday, police said.
Rantoul officers said they responded at about 2:10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Winding Lane. They discovered a car hit a single-family home.
The home was heavily damaged, police said. Three of its four occupants went by ambulance to a hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
One of the home's residents told WAND-TV he pays rent to live there. He said two of his friends were over when the crash happened and were taken to a hospital. At the time of the crash, he was washing dishes.
Authorities said they arrested the vehicle driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Devontay Sawyer, after he fled the scene. The resident WAND-TV interviewed said the suspect left the car behind.
Sawyer is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and other traffic-related offenses. He was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, according to Lt. Justin Bouse.
Bouse said it's unclear what exactly caused the crash, but added speed was probably a factor.