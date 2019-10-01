DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A drug dealer tried to hide a bag of meth in his mouth during a traffic stop, police said.
Officers said they stopped a black Ford Focus on Aug. 9 at the intersection of Dunham Street and Green Street. William J. Wattles, 42, was a passenger in the rear passenger-side seat, police said, and was holding a clear plastic bag in his left hand.
According to sworn statements, Wattles started mumbling as if something was in his mouth, then spat out a clear bag containing meth. It field-tested positive and weighed 7.8 grams.
Wattles told police he sells a gram a day of meth, officers said, and buys it an ounce at a time for about $700. He had $370 in mostly $20 bills at the time of his arrest, police said.
Wattles’ record shows he has past convictions in Macon County for possession of meth manufacturing materials and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He's charged with meth delivery. His bail is set at $50,000 in Macon County.