DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mother is accused of driving under the influence with her 3-year-old daughter in the car.
Police said they made contact with the woman before 6 p.m. Monday in a Pershing Road parking lot. She had glossy eyes, a dry mouth, showed trouble keeping her balance and had a the smell of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, per sworn statements.
Police said they observed the child sitting in a car seat located in the vehicle's backseat. They said the woman admitted to taking two 800 mg Tylenol pills before driving, and a search of the car revealed a glass smoking pipe, a pill bottle filled with a light brown liquid and an open fifth bottle of Jim Beam whiskey on the back driver's side floorboard.
Testing showed the woman had a blood alcohol level of .027.
The woman faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the life of a child. Her bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.
NOTE: WAND-TV is not naming the suspect in order to avoid identifying the child.