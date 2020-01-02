DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of driving under the influence had left two young children home alone, police said.
According to sworn statements, authorities at 4 a.m. Wednesday found a woman stuck on a curb located in a North Van Dyke Street parking lot. Police said they smelled a strong alcoholic beverage odor on her and found she had a BAC of .140 during a breathalyzer test.
The woman said she had tried to enter the parking lot from an alley and ran up on the curb.
Police took her to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, they said she became uncooperative with doctors and began kicking medical equipment. When police pinned her to the cot in the room, sworn statements said she kicked an officer in the face.
On the way to the Macon County Jail, police said the woman told them she needed to go home because her children were alone. A welfare check led to the discovery of two children at ages 2 and 3, who police said had no supervision at the time, in the home.
The woman is charged with resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, aggravated battery to a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities set her bond at $15,000 in Macon County.
NOTE: WAND-TV is not identifying the suspect in order to avoid identifying the children.