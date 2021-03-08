DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver who ran a stop sign and hit another car is charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
Police said the 36-year-old male driving was moving northbound on Westlawn Avenue Monday night and ran the sign before hitting a car that was heading eastbound on Mound Road. The crash left the female driver of the eastbound car, who had a child in the vehicle, with minor injuries.
The male driver was arrested on charges of aggravated DUI, disobeying a stop sign, driving without insurance and driving with a revoked license.
At least one vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged in pictures the station crew took at the scene.
Police were dispatched to the area at 7:37 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.