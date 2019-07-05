BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a DUI crash in Blue Mound Thursday night.
35-year-old Zachary Dionne of Pana is charged with aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and improper lane usage.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash near Route 48 and West Seiberling Street in Blue Mound at 11:40 PM Thursday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a Pontiac Grand Pix was headed north on IL 48 when it ran off the side of the road, hit a tree, utility pole, outbuilding and a parked camper. According to sworn statements, police found the car with "significant damage" on all sides and up against Easter's Taxidermy (226 W. Niles St.).
Police say they came to the scene and found Dionne standing on College Street covered in blood with no shirt or shoes on. They say he admitted to drinking at a friend's fireworks party, going to Sundown Gentleman's Club in Taylorville and then heading northbound on Route 48, when the crash happened.
A breathalyzer test showed Dionne had a .171 alcohol level, per a sworn statement.
A passenger was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. However, officials told WAND News that person was not injured as badly as first thought and only had minor injuries.
Police say a passenger tire that broke from the vehicle also damaged a garage.
Dionne was in court Friday morning.
Bond was originally set at $3,000 for the lesser offenses. When he went to arraignment for the felony charge, a bond was set for $30,000.