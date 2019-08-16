DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A DUI suspect seen swerving through traffic in a reckless manner had a child in the back seat of the car, police said.
The driver of a silver Toyota, identified by police as 32-year-old Carl E. Robinson, is accused of swerving between the northbound lanes of 22nd Street in Decatur on Thursday morning. Police said he used a turn lane to pass another car, then nearly hit a vehicle as the car returned to the left-hand northbound lane.
Police said he at one point drove into a ditch, hit a green metal sign, then returned to the road and continued to sway through traffic. They said Robinson ran a red light at the intersection of Greenswitch and Mound, then drove into the eastbound lanes in a westbound turn and nearly hit a car head-on before heading westbound.
Officers observed signs of impairment during sobriety tests after stopping Robinson, according to sworn statements. A 7-year-old child, who police said was not in a car seat and did not have a seat belt on, was in the back seat. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
Robinson faces eight charges, which include but are not limited to counts of aggravated DUI and endangering the life of a child. His bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.