MIAMI (WAND) – Two suspects attacked the manager of a Florida Burger King when they were denied free french fries, police say.
In happened April 2, according to an arrest report, at a Miami restaurant located at 18240 S. Dixie Highway. Police say 42-year-old Natasha Ethel Bagley and 27-year-old Genesis Peguero first went through the drive-thru and asked for the free fries. When they were told no, they entered the store, per NBC 6 South Florida.
An arrest report says Peguero jumped over the counter after the duo caused a distraction, demanded money from a register and threatened to hit a manager in her face with a .45 caliber pistol. He’s accused of punching the her in the face when she grabbed a phone and tried to call law enforcement.
The report says Bagley then joined the attack. Peguero then ripped bother registers and several monitors from the countertop and broke them, police say, before going back over the counter and again attacking the manager.
Police say they discovered the SUV the pair left in belonged to Bagley. She is held in jail with no bond Tuesday. Police say Peguero remains at large.