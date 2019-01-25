DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two people accused of exchanging fake $100 bills for change at a restaurant are in custody.
Police say Christina M. Nihiser, 47, and Michael B. Harrelson, 43, involved an employee at Hickory River Smokehouse in a scheme for money. They say Nihiser put together the plan and first brought one of the bills to the restaurant on Oct. 17, 2018, which the worker exchanged.
The second exchanged happened a week later on Oct. 25, 2018, police say. Harrelson is accused of coming to the employee’s house on that date and threatening to hurt her or her children if she didn’t take the money. She told Harrelson through Nihiser that she wanted to back out, but then gave him change for the fake bill when he came to the restaurant, according to sworn statements.
Nihiser and Harrelson are both charged with forgery. Nihiser’s bond is set at $4,000, while Harrelson’s is $5,000.