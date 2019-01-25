Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. High around 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.