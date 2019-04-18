PARIS (AP/WAND) — Investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused Notre Dame Cathedral fire.
The peak of the church was undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
The soaring spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed in flames.
Much of the interior was salvaged.
A massive fire engulfed the roof of the cathedral in the heart of the French capital on Monday afternoon as Parisians watched in horror.
The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.
Speaking to BFMTV, Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said first responders worked to salvage that art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the building. Witnesses said the smoke could be seen from miles away in the French capital.
The cathedral dates back to 1160. It is considered one of the world's greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.