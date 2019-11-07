DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A burglary suspect is accused of breaking into a restaurant in Decatur.
Sworn statements said the crime occurred late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, after one of the co-owners of D-Boe's Chicken & Waffles (3777 N. Woodford St.) locked the doors, set the business alarm and went home. He later saw a phone alert saying the alarm was disabled.
Police said he went back to the business and found the front doors unlocked with no sign of forced entry. They said he checked security video and found 31-year-old Schuyler C. McCoy, an ex-employee who had been fired two weeks before for lack of performance, had been inside.
Officers said the video showed McCoy disabling the alarm before entering. One of the co-owners, who is McCoy's relative, said he previously gave the suspect a key to the business, meaning McCoy had the passcode to arm or disarm the alarm system after he had been fired.
A total of $696.01 from the cash register, an iPad, an Amazon Fire tablet and eight cans of soda from the drink cooler were missing after the burglary, sworn statements said.
Police said an Apple "Find My iPhone" feature was used to track the iPad, which authorities found in a garbage can near a known residence of McCoy's on East William Street. They arrested him at 3:50 a.m. Thursday.
McCoy, who has past convictions on his record for burglary, theft, retail theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is now facing a burglary charge. His bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.