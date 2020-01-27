AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – A worker at a mental health facility is accused of choking a student with special needs.
According to NBC Chicago, 35-year-old Jacquetta Hill is facing counts of aggravated battery, battery and child endangerment. Authorities said it happened on Oct. 19, 2019, when Hill worked at Northern Illinois Academy in Aurora.
Officers said she put her hands around the student’s neck and applied pressure. The victim is younger than 13 years old, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office told the station.
Police arrested Hill on Jan. 17. She posted bond and has been released. She is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.
If found guilty, the suspect could spend as much as five years behind bars.