TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said an employee of the Lake Taylorville Marina stole tens of thousands of dollars from cash sales at the business.
An investigation began in late June, after police said Taylorville's auditor discovered the Lake Marina's office revenue was down by close to $25,000 from previous years. The mayor asked police to investigate.
On July 2, Taylorville police sent an undercover officer to buy passes for cash from the marina. They later learned the money was never turned in.
Authorities then arrested 62-year-old Robin Sheets, a Taylorville woman who worked at the marina. She began employment in the summer of 2018 and worked alone starting in 2019.
Sheets admitted to taking between $10,000 to $20,000 from cash sales, police said. She is charged with theft.
