AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - Police and ambulance services were called to respond to a serious accident at the Casey's gas station in Auburn.
WAND News went to the scene and saw people sitting in the parking lot with paramedics. An ambulance left the scene without lights activated while our crews were there.
We know the accident involved a dump truck.
We are working to learn more, including information on any injuries.
Illinois State Police are involved in the investigation, along with Auburn Police.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
