DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young Decatur girl who dreams of being a police officer got some encouragement from local law enforcement!
Decatur police had a drive-by for Sky Webster, a 4-year-old girl who really loves police. She was even able to meet several officers and see how the squad car and lights works!
She also got the chance to write some tickets.
Sky's family talked about their daughter's big dreams.
"She's always talking about cuffing the thieves and putting them in the slammer, so we support her dream. We support law enforcement," said her father, Nic Webster. "I used to work for a sheriff's office myself and we want her to grow up respecting and appreciating everything law enforcement does."
Sky said she wants to be a police chief, too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.