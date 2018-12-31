DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Police are encouraging consumers who buy and sell goods on websites like Craigslist to use the department’s E-Commerce Trade Safe Zone.
The zone, at the Decatur Police Department building on South Side Drive, includes video surveillance but is not used as often as authorities would like, said Sgt. Steven Carroll.
“We don’t get involved in the actual trading of the merchandise, but it’s just someplace that’s safe,” Carroll said. “There’s security cameras here. It’s well-lit. You can come in. You can sell your item and be relatively safe that nothing’s going to happen to you while you’re in the building.”
In months past, police have received reports of customers being lured to out-of-the-way places to buy mobile phones and then being robbed, Carroll said. Authorities say the extra security at the safe zone can reduce the risks of those trades.