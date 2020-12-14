DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-The Police Department, along with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement, are cracking down on impaired driving this holiday.
Starting Dec. 18 to Jan. 4, police will be increasing patrols and traffic stops to help reduce the risk of impaired driving.
“During this season of caring, let’s remember to extend our goodwill to fellow motorists,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer.
“The best way we can do that is by making a commitment to drive sober and thereby help ensure that we all make it to our destinations safely.”
In efforts of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, the Decatur Police recommend these safe alternatives:
- Plan ahead for a sober ride home.
- Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, or use a ride-sharing service.
- If you’re with a friend or family member who intends to drive impaired, take their keys away, and make arrangements to get them home safely.
- Always buckle up! It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
IDOT administers the campaign with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
