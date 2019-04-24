MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Theft suspects put fake bar codes on products and stole them from central Illinois stores, police say.
Decatur police say they stopped a 2005 Pontiac Vibe on Tuesday afternoon along I-72 and near exit 150 because of a large GPS on the windshield obstructing the driver’s view. They say a K-9 officer performed a free-air sniff on the car after officers noticed signs of criminal activity and alerted to cannabis residue in the driver’s door.
In the car, police say they found four Texas Instruments calculators still in their packaging with fake UPC codes on the back of them. They say a container in the car had another 40 fraudulent UPCs and, along with more codes and receipts, a magnetic device that removes anti-theft devices from products was found.
Sworn statements say Marc Rowland, 44, and Tracy Dodson, 43, were in that car and admitted to going to stores to buy products after placing fake UPC codes on them. Receipts from the calculators showed they had been purchased from Champaign stores for less than $10 each when their actual retail prices were each over $120.
The difference between what Rowland and Dodson are accused of paying for the calculators and the actual price points showed a total of over $500 stolen, sworn statements say. They say asset loss prevention workers from the Target and Walmart stores in Champaign confirmed the calculators were stolen.
Rowland and Dodson are both charged with possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Bond for each suspect is set for $25,000 in Macon County.