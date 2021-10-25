EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- An Effingham man has been arrested in connection to a fatal overdose, per police.
According to officials on August 22, 2021 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Effingham Police Department was dispatched to 200 block of Lakewood Manor Dr for an unresponsive subject.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes later pronounced Darcey D. Depaolo, 25, Vandalia, deceased at the residence from an apparent drug overdose.
Police say, during the death investigation, they discovered information that was related to narcotic distribution. Investigators obtained search warrants to gather additional information.
The case was then presented to the Effingham County States Attorney for consideration, and on October 20, the Effingham County Grand Jury returned the following indictments.
Kennedy P. Brummerstedt, 27, Effingham was charged with
- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (LSD)
- Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone)
- Methamphetamine Delivery
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (LSD and Hydrocodone) is a Class X Felony that could come with a maximum fine of $200,000 and a 6-to-30-year prison term.
If found guilty, methamphetamine delivery is a Class 2 Felony with a possible prison sentence of 6 to 30 years and a maximum fine of $100,000, and a guilty charge of possession of methamphetamine is a Class 3 Felony.
Chief Jason McFarland stated “Illegal narcotic use and trafficking is something we take serious in our community. I praise the hard work and determination of our officers and staff at EPD who follow up on every lead and detail regarding illegal narcotic activity.”
