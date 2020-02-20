DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A father is accused of abducting his infant son in Decatur.
Police said a family member was sent to pick up the 6-month-old child from Norman L. Gates, 24, on Wednesday night. They said he refused to give the baby to this person.
Family members called police, who said they went to Gates' apartment and could not find him or the child there. According to sworn statements, the suspect told a sibling of the child's mother that he left the baby outside of a Decatur barber shop.
Police said they checked that barber shop and did not find a child. They said attempts from others to get Gates to say where the child was were unsuccessful, and officers weren't able to find the child until Gates called 911 himself.
According to sworn statements, Gates was found in the area of William and Stone streets, where he said he left the infant "at a girl's house around the corner". Police then located the infant.
Statements said Gates made comments to the child's mother when she called him, such as "go find him b****", "I don't know where he's at" and "better find him before he freezes".
Gates was arrested after 1 a.m. Thursday and is charged with child abduction. His bail is set at $150,000 in Macon County.