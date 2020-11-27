CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing charges after police said he took his 2-week-old baby from a Charleston home on Thanksgiving Day and punched the child's mother.
Malcom Hoskins, 19, is charged with domestic battery, endangering a child, and possession of meth.
Police were called to the 700 block of Grant Ave. after they said he took his newborn baby from another house member, punched the baby's mother, and ran from the home with the under-dressed infant.
Police said he was also carrying a backpack with a pipe and container with trace amounts of methamphetamine.
The mother chases Hoskins down and was able to get the baby back, police said.
Hoskins was found with the help of Eastern Illinois University Police and arrested.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.
