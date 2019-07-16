DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities said they arrested a man wanted by the FBI in Decatur.
The arrest came after a Monday traffic stop, police said in a sworn statement, when they found 22-year-old Jevon M. Ford exiting a dark blue Chevrolet Impala in the 600 block of W. Leafland Ave. He and a second person, who authorities have not identified, were taken into custody.
Police said Ford refused to properly identify himself. According to sworn statements, a K-9 officer started searching the path the vehicle traveled and alerted to a black nylon bag in the backyard of an address in the 1100 block of N. College St.
That bag contained two stolen semiautomatic handguns, along with three clear plastic bags containing 19.4 grams of tablets that tested positive for ecstasy/meth, 3.5 grams to tablets consistent with Xanax and 23.9 grams of cannabis, police said. Oficers said they also found a State of Missouri ID card for Ford.
Authorities said they later learned Ford was wanted on an FBI warrant out of St. Louis for possession of a firearm by a felon. Records show Ford is a convicted felon with multiple arrests for weapons and dangerous drugs.
Ford faces charges of armed violence and obstruction of justice. His bail is set at $50,000 in Macon County.