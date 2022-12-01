URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old female student has been arrested after police said she made terroristic threats aimed at Urbana High School and assaulted an officer.
Urbana School District 116 staff started getting threatening emails from an unknown person on Monday, November 28. Those threats continued through Wednesday, November 30.
They said the emails threatened violence to staff or students at Urbana High School, including a bomb threat.
UHS has been receiving multiple unsubstantial threats throughout November.
Police said that they believe these threats were likely part of a larger national trend of hoaxes.
A decision was made between UPD and USD 116 to increase police presence at UHS and continue with classes as normal.
The Urbana Police Department, working with the FBI and Urbana School District 116 staff members, said they identified a 16-year-old female UHS student as the person sending the threats.
She was identified on November 30 and questioned.
Police said she was ultimately arrested, but that during that arrest, she battered a police officer by kicking and scratching him.
She was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, where she is awaiting further legal proceedings for Terroristic Threats and Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.
Police said it is unclear at this point if the threats sent via e-mail to Urbana High School on November 16 and 18 are connected to the juvenile arrested on November 30.
A juvenile from Chicago is suspected in connection with those threats. That person was arrested on November 22.
All of the threats are currently under joint investigation by the FBI and Urbana Police based on developing leads.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477.
