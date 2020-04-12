Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 35F. S winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.