Police Lights Generic.jpg

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police officers found a loaded gun, bullet and drugs during a traffic stop. 

According to the department, on Saturday at 7:40 p.m. an officer saw a vehicle with its headlight out near the 1600 Block of North Monroe. The officer then noticed the driver pull out in front of another vehicle almost causing a crash, according to reports. 

Officers stopped the driver at the 1500 Block of North College Street. 

A K9 officer conducted an open air-sniff and alerted officers of drugs inside the car. 

When police searched the car they found drugs. They also searched the driver and the passenger. Reports list the driver havd a bullet in their pocket and the passenger had a loaded 9 millimeter hand gun. 

Both were taken into police custody. 