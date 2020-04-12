DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police officers found a loaded gun, bullet and drugs during a traffic stop.
According to the department, on Saturday at 7:40 p.m. an officer saw a vehicle with its headlight out near the 1600 Block of North Monroe. The officer then noticed the driver pull out in front of another vehicle almost causing a crash, according to reports.
Officers stopped the driver at the 1500 Block of North College Street.
A K9 officer conducted an open air-sniff and alerted officers of drugs inside the car.
When police searched the car they found drugs. They also searched the driver and the passenger. Reports list the driver havd a bullet in their pocket and the passenger had a loaded 9 millimeter hand gun.
Both were taken into police custody.