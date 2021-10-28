GILMAN, Ill. (WAND)- Iroquois County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a bomb threat at Dollar General, on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:40 p.m. on October 27, for reports of a bomb threat at a Dollar General in Gilman.
The store was evacuated as deputies searched the premises.
The University of Illinois Bomb Squad and an explosives detection K9 conducted the search through the store and the parking lot and recovered a suspicious item.
The suspicious item was determined non-threatening and police cleared the store to re-open at approximately 7:00 p.m.
At this time no further information has been released.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office.
