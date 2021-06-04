DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police and firefighters responded to a Friday evening crash in Decatur.
The crash was at South 36th Street and Fulton Avenue. Fulton was closed near the intersection at 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters were moving traffic through at that time.
At least one ambulance, Decatur police, Decatur firefighters and the Long Creek Fire Protection District responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.