CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police and firefighters surprised one of the city's youngest with a birthday parade.
Kamryn Riley, 6, is one of Champaign's latest gun violence victims. On Wednesday night, while sitting inside his house on East Church Street, someone started shooting at his home. A bullet came through the wall and hit him in the hand.
"He is a superhero," his dad, Brandon Lowe, said.
Kamryn was taken to the hospital and treated right away. Detective Amy Petrilli responded to the hospital. She said while talking with the child's mother, she learned Friday was his birthday.
"I immediately the next morning went in and told my supervisor that I wanted to do something special for him," she said.
Detective Petrilli said everyone came together to donate money to get Kamryn gifts for his birthday. On Friday, they organized a parade with city fire and police to drive by his home.
"Anytime something like this happens, our department comes together as a whole in a positive way," Petrilli said.
Kamryn's family was overjoyed to see members from the police and fire departments show up. Lowe said everyone in the community has been so supportive of their family since the night of the shooting.
"We can't show our appreciation enough," he said.
Champaign police ask anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
