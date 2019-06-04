DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A former manager broke into a business and stole bags of money, police say.
According to sworn statements, the owners of Carrol Lou’s Smokehouse in Decatur noticed two money bags missing from the store safe at about 6:40 a.m. on May 28. They told officers Anthony M. Davis, 28, had just been demoted from manager on May 27 because he wasn’t doing his duties properly. When owners asked for the key back, they say Davis told them he didn’t have it with him and would bring it the next day.
Security camera video showed Davis entering the building, grabbing the money bags from the safe and leaving, police say. They say Davis had the bottom half of his face covered with his shirt.
Officers say the bags included $2,663 in cash in one, while the other had 20 $1 coins, along with gift certificates and Metro Money.
Davis is facing two burglary charges. His bond in Macon County is set at $7,500.